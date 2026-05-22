Jubilant Pharmova Reports 5.1% Revenue Growth To ₹1,804 Crore, Net Profit Up 11% In Q4

Jubilant Pharmova reported 5.1 percent growth in Q4 FY26 consolidated revenue to Rupees 1,804 crore, while net profit rose 11 percent to Rupees 68 crore. |

Mumbai: Jubilant Pharmova reported higher consolidated revenue and profit for Q4 FY26, supported by growth in its radiopharma and contract manufacturing businesses. Revenue from operations increased 5.1 percent year-on-year to Rupees 1,804 crore in the March quarter, compared with Rupees 1,717 crore in Q4 FY25. Consolidated net profit rose 11 percent to Rupees 68 crore from Rupees 61 crore a year earlier, while profit before tax increased 78 percent to Rupees 103 crore. EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rupees 272 crore, up 6.7 percent from Rupees 255 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Sequential And Annual Growth

The company did not disclose complete Q3 FY26 quarterly comparison figures in the extracted filing. However, annual profitability improved during FY26 due to operational recovery and lower exceptional impacts. Jubilant Pharmova reported impairment of investment in an associate amounting to Rupees 8.7 crore during Q4 FY26 as an exceptional item. Finance costs and tax-related adjustments also influenced quarterly profitability. The board recommended a dividend of Rupees 5 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

What Drove The Numbers

The radiopharma and contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) businesses remained key contributors to growth. Segment disclosures showed continued contribution from radiopharma, sterile injectables, and allergy immunotherapy operations during FY26. The company also completed the transfer of its active pharmaceutical ingredients business to wholly owned subsidiary Jubilant Biosys in September 2025. Following the transfer, the API business has been classified as discontinued operations in standalone results.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, Jubilant Pharmova continued to focus on specialty pharmaceuticals and contract manufacturing operations. The company reported changes related to deferred tax adjustments and Minimum Alternate Tax credit recognition during the year. Cash and cash equivalents stood at Rupees 1,267 crore at the end of March 2026. The company said the impact of labour code changes would be accounted for based on future regulatory developments.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.