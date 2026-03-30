Jubilant FoodWorks To Exit Dunkin’ Franchise, Ends Development Rights By December 2026

In a strategic shift, Jubilant FoodWorks is stepping away from its long-running partnership with Dunkin’. |

Mumbai: In a strategic shift, Jubilant FoodWorks is stepping away from its long-running partnership with Dunkin’, signaling a sharper focus on core, high-performing brands in its portfolio.

Ends Franchise Agreement

Jubilant FoodWorks’ board has decided not to renew its Multiple Unit Development Franchise Agreement for Dunkin’, originally signed on February 24, 2011. The agreement will run its course and expire on December 31, 2026. The move effectively brings an end to the company’s rights to develop and operate Dunkin’ outlets in India after nearly 15 years.

Limited Business Contribution

The Dunkin’ segment remains a small part of the company’s overall operations. In FY 2024-25, it generated revenue of INR 372.37 million compared to Jubilant FoodWorks’ total revenue of INR 61,046.66 million, contributing just 0.61 percent. The segment also reported a loss of INR 191.24 million, contrasting with the company’s total profit after tax of INR 1,940.81 million.

Strategic Portfolio Review

The decision follows a broader strategic assessment by the company’s leadership. Management indicated that continuing the Dunkin’ business did not align with its evolving priorities. As a result, the board opted to let the development rights lapse rather than extend the agreement, reflecting a shift toward more scalable and profitable business lines.

Phased Exit Plan

Jubilant FoodWorks plans to wind down Dunkin’ operations in an orderly and phased manner. This may include rationalising certain outlets, ceasing operations, or exploring options such as asset sales or transferring franchise rights, all in consultation with Dunkin’ brand owners and within contractual terms.

The company emphasized that the exit will not materially impact its financial or operational performance, underscoring the limited scale of the Dunkin’ business within its broader portfolio.

Disclaimer: This article is based on company filings and may include forward-looking statements. It does not constitute investment advice. Readers should verify details independently before making decisions.