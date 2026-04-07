Jubilant FoodWorks Reports ₹25,058 Million Q4 Revenue, Expands Store Network To 3,663 In FY26

Jubilant FoodWorks Limited reported consolidated revenue of Rs. 25,058 million for Q4 FY26, marking a 19.1 percent year-on-year increase. |

Mumbai: Jubilant FoodWorks closed FY26 with strong revenue growth and aggressive store expansion, even as like-for-like growth in its core India market remained largely flat during the March quarter.

Jubilant FoodWorks posted consolidated revenue of Rs. 25,058 million in Q4 FY26, reflecting a 19.1 percent increase over the same quarter last year. Standalone revenue stood at Rs. 16,860 million, rising 6.2 percent year-on-year. For the full financial year, consolidated revenue reached Rs. 95,441 million, up 17.2 percent, while standalone revenue came in at Rs. 68,878 million, growing 12.8 percent. The performance indicates consistent topline momentum across markets.

The company reported modest like-for-like growth trends across its key geographies. Domino’s India recorded a marginal increase of 0.2 percent in Q4 FY26, suggesting stable but subdued demand in its largest market. In contrast, Domino’s Turkey delivered a stronger performance with 9.0 percent like-for-like growth, highlighting better traction in international operations. This divergence reflects varying consumer demand patterns across regions.

Jubilant FoodWorks continued to expand its footprint during the quarter, adding a net 69 stores across its network. This took the total store count to 3,663 outlets across all brands and markets. Domino’s India led the expansion with 59 new stores, bringing its total to 2,455 outlets. Domino’s Turkey added 4 stores, reaching a total of 787 outlets. The expansion underscores the company’s focus on scale and accessibility.

The growing store network, which includes both corporate and franchisee outlets across five brands and six markets, positions the company to capture long-term consumption growth. While like-for-like growth in India remained muted, the continued addition of stores and steady international performance supported overall growth. The company’s diversified geographic presence provides resilience and opportunities for further expansion.

Jubilant FoodWorks’ FY26 performance reflects a balance between steady revenue growth and network expansion, with international markets playing an increasingly important role in overall performance.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official business update and contains provisional figures subject to audit and regulatory review.