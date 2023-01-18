Jubilant FoodWorks launches first restaurant of the iconic US fried chicken brand, Popeyes, in Chennai | Image: Jubilant FoodWorks (Representative)

Jubilant FoodWorks Limited (JFL), food services player, has announced the launch of the first restaurant of the iconic US Fried Chicken brand, Popeyes, in Chennai, via an exchange filing.

The brand is best known for its bold and famous Louisiana ‐style fried chicken and its signature chicken sandwich, which became a phenomenon in the United States and the rest of the globe.

With more than 3900 restaurants in over 30 countries, the popularity of Popeyes has been unbroken and the brand has seen successful launches in many countries, most recently with hundreds lining up to try Popeyes in UK, Korea, Romania, China, Indonesia, and more.

Popeyes is now riding the bandwagon to treat Chennai makkal with lip‐smacking and delicious flavours of its Louisiana‐style Cajun chicken.

The flagship entry of Popeyes was marked in India with the opening of its first restaurant in Bengaluru, followed by rapid expansion to 12 restaurants across the city in less than a year, underlining the growing popularity of the brand among Indian guests.

Bringing Popeyes experience to Chennai

Louisiana‐born Popeyes was founded in 1972 and has been one of America's most popular and fastest‐growing chicken brands. The brand will welcome all its guests at the first restaurant in Chennai from January 20 at the Phoenix Marketcity mall.

Today’s news means that guests in Chennai can soon look forward to enjoying Popeyes world‐famous products, such as the brand’s signature Chicken Sandwich, which was one of the most successful product launches in quick service restaurant history when it was released in the USA in August 2019.

The success of Popeyes is credited to the traditional method of hand breading, battering, and marinating its locally sourced and fresh chicken for 12 hours in Cajun seasonings – a signature blend of cayenne pepper, garlic, onion, black pepper, celery and white pepper, creating an unbeatable flavourful ride till the last bite.

Popeyes signature style in India

Popeyes India menu features the world‐famous Chicken Sandwich along with an array of fried chicken offerings that are freshly sourced and antibiotic‐free, with no added MSG.

Complementing the menu are wholesome meal options such as Rice Bowls and Wraps in vegetarian options, too, to ensure the best Popeyes experience for all guests.

Speaking on the launch of Popeyes in Chennai, Sameer Khetarpal, CEO and MD of Jubilant FoodWorks Limited, said, "Consumers across the world love the Louisiana‐style Cajun flavors of Popeyes."

"As a company, we are focused on bringing the finest taste of our brands, building it and expanding it to multiple cities. We offer consumers a chance to enjoy the unique blend of spices and Cajun flavoured fried chicken. Our launch in Chennai with the first store at Phoenix Marketcity Mall is a testament to that commitment of the larger strategy."

