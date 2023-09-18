Jubilant FoodWorks Appoints Somnath Das As Senior Vice President-Head Supply Chain And Manufacturing |

Jubilant FoodWorks appoints Somnath Das as senior vice president-head supply chain and manufacturing with immediate effect, the company announced on Monday through an exchange filing.

Somnath Das

Somnath Das has over two decades of experience across manufacturing & end to end supply chain. He comes with experience around optimising supply chain processes, operations, driving digital transformation and delivering results in cost management and operational efficiency.

In his last assignment, he was working with Reliance Retail, as Senior Vice President & Head Supply Chain Management – Warehousing & Logistics where he was leading warehouse operations for Dry Goods and Fresh Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy Chilled Frozen. He has worked for Companies like Nivea, India, Marico, PepsiCo and VIP Industries.

Das has completed BE Production from NIT Tiruchirappalli and PGDM from IIM Calcutta.

Jubilant FoodWorks shares

The shares of Jubilant FoodWorks Limited were trading at Rs 536.35 on Monday afternoon at 2:41 pm IST with a gain of 0.55 per cent.