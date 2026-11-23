Negotiations between JSW Group and Volkswagen over a potential automotive partnership in India have encountered differences concerning ownership, management control and the businesses that would form part of the proposed venture, Moneycontrol reported.

JSW is seeking a 51% stake in the joint venture, while Volkswagen prefers a structure that allows both companies to exercise management control.

Despite several rounds of negotiations, the companies are yet to resolve differences over the inclusion of certain Skoda models and manufacturing facilities.

Volkswagen Reluctant To Surrender Control Of India Operations

As per the report, an industry source familiar with the negotiations said Volkswagen remains reluctant to relinquish control of its Indian operations, particularly given the market's growth potential amid disappointing performances in China and the US.

The negotiations follow a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between JSW Green Mobility and Skoda Auto in September to explore a strategic partnership.

Volkswagen has traditionally sought substantial management control in its international joint ventures. However, its Chinese partnership with FAW represents an exception, with the local partner holding a 60% stake.

Meanwhile, JSW has expanded its automotive presence through collaborations with SAIC Motor, Chery and CHTC Kinwin through JSW MG Motor India, JSW Motors and JSW Greentech, respectively.

Skoda's India Operations Emerge As Key Factor In Partnership Talks

One proposal under consideration involves incorporating select premium Skoda models into the partnership while retaining independent control over its India-developed mass-market vehicles, including Kylaq, Kushaq and Slavia.

Skoda also sells the imported Octavia RS and locally assembled Kodiaq, priced at approximately ₹57 lakh and ₹37 lakh, respectively.

The automaker is expected to introduce the imported Superb diesel in 2027 and is evaluating premium electric vehicles.

As per the report, excluding Skoda's operations remains a proposal rather than an obstacle to concluding the agreement. Volkswagen Group's luxury brands Audi, Porsche, Lamborghini and Bentley would remain outside the arrangement.

According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers data, Skoda sold 44,133 vehicles between April and October 2026, against Volkswagen's 18,043 units.

Skoda doubled its Indian sales in 2025, registering its strongest annual growth across global markets, while Volkswagen's sales declined nearly 9%.

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