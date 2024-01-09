JSW Steel Consolidated Crude Steel Production Grows By 12% YoY In Q3FY24 | JSW Steel

JSW Steel Limited Consolidated Crude Steel production for the third quarter of FY 24 stood at 6.87 Million tonnes, higher by 8 per cent QoQ and 12 per cent YoY, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Capacity utilisation at Indian Operations level stood at 94 per cent for Q3 FY 24. JSW Steel USA – Ohio reported better volumes due to improved demand on QoQ as well as YoY basis.

Production Growth in Q3 FY24 Across Indian and USA Operations

In Indian operations, crude steel production increased to 6.63 million tonnes compared to 6.20 million tonnes in Q2 FY24, showing a 7 per cent quater-on-quarter (QoQ) growth and a 9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase.

Meanwhile, at JSW Steel USA - Ohio, crude steel production rose significantly to 0.24 million tonnes from 0.14 million tonnes in Q2 FY24, marking a substantial 76% QoQ growth and a 191% YoY increase in Q3 FY23.

The merger of the Joint Venture, Creixent Special Steels Limited along and its subsidiary JSW Ispat Special Products Limited (JISPL) with the Company has become effective on 31 July 2023. The production volumes have not been restated for the earlier periods, the company said in the regulatory filing.

JSW Steel Limited shares

The shares of JSW Steel on Tuesday morning at 10:31 am IST were trading at Rs 828.35, up by 0.78 per cent.