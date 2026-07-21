JSW Infrastructure Profit Up 24.18% To ₹389.70 Crore In Q1 FY27

Mumbai: JSW Infrastructure Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹389.70 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This marks a 24.18% increase compared to ₹313.80 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from Operations

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹1,070.99 crore. This is up 17.06% from ₹914.97 crore recorded in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Total Income

Consolidated total income for the quarter reached ₹1,105.82 crore. This represents a rise of 16.92% from ₹945.77 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Total Expenses

JSW Infrastructure reported consolidated total expenses of ₹621.16 crore for the June 2026 quarter. This is an increase from ₹595.67 crore incurred in the June 2025 quarter.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 FY27 were ₹1.86. This is higher than the ₹1.51 reported for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.