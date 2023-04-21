JSW Energy commissions 450 MW SECI-X Wind Project | Image: JSW Energy (Representative)

JSW Renew Energy Two Limited, a step-down subsidiary of JSW Energy Limited, has commissioned 51 MW of wind power capacity under phase-wise commissioning of 450 MW ISTS-connected wind power projects awarded under SECI tranche X in Tamil Nadu, the company announced through an exchange filing. With this the cumulative wind capacity commissioned by the Company under SECI X stands at 78 MW.

Subsequent to this, total current installed capacity becomes 6,615 MW while the under construction capacity stands at 2,855 MW, which is likely to be commissioned in phases over the next 12-18 months.

The Company has set a target to reach 20 GW capacity by 2030 and near-term target of 10 GW by 2025, with a total locked-in capacity of 9.9 GW the company is well placed to achieve its targets well ahead of time. In addition, the Company has forayed into energy storage space and has currently locked in 3.4 GWh of energy storage capacity by means of battery energy storage system and hydro pumped storage plant. JSW Energy has set an ambitious target for 50% reduction in carbon footprint by 2030 and achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050 by transitioning towards renewable energy.