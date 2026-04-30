JPMorgan Executive Lorna Hajdini Accused Of Sexual Harassment, Drugging & Racial Abuse In Explosive Lawsuit |

A senior executive at JPMorgan Chase has been accused of sexual harassment, coercion, drugging and racial abuse in a lawsuit filed in the New York County Supreme Court. The complaint, brought by a junior employee identified anonymously as John Doe, alleges a sustained pattern of misconduct spanning several months.

The lawsuit names Lorna Hajdini, an executive director in the bank’s Leveraged Finance division, as the primary accused. According to reports citing the filing, the alleged abuse began shortly after the plaintiff joined the firm in March 2024 and escalated over time.

Hajdini Pressured The Victim Into Non-consensual Sexual Acts

Doe, described as an Asian male employee, claims Hajdini used her senior position to pressure him into non-consensual sexual acts. The complaint details repeated instances of unwanted physical contact, explicit advances and threats aimed at his career progression. He alleges that Hajdini warned him his professional future would be jeopardised if he did not comply with her demands.

Among the most serious allegations are claims of sexual assault, with Doe stating that Hajdini forcibly engaged in sexual acts despite his protests. The lawsuit also accuses her of drugging him with Rohypnol, commonly referred to as 'roofies,' along with other substances, allegedly to facilitate further abuse. Additionally, the complaint describes repeated racial slurs and derogatory remarks targeting Doe’s ethnicity and family background.

Victim Narrates Horrifying Incidents Of Sexual Advances & Racial Abuse

According to a Daily Mail report, Doe complained that Hajdini invited him out for drinks, but he refused to join her. She then allegedly said: ‘If you don’t f**k me soon, I’m going to ruin you, never forget, I f**king own you.’ In another incident, the victim claimed that Hajdini asked for oral sex in the office: ‘Birthday BJ for the brown boy? My little brown boy.’

Doe stated that he kept rejecting her advances, but the lawsuit alleges that Hajdini warned him of professional consequences, saying that if he wanted a promotion to executive director, he would have to start 'pleasing' her. "You’re gonna need to earn it, my little Arab boy toy," Hajdini allegedly said. The victim further alleges that Hajdini misused her executive authority to gain unauthorised access to his personal bank account in order to track his movements.

The lawsuit also accuses JPMorgan Chase of failing to act on his complaints and instead retaliating against him after he reported the alleged misconduct in May 2025. Doe claims he was placed on involuntary leave and locked out of company systems within days of raising concerns. He also alleges receiving anonymous threats, including references to US immigration authorities.

JPMorgan Refutes All Allegations

In response, a spokesperson for JPMorgan Chase denied the allegations, stating, “Following an investigation, we do not believe there is any merit to these claims.” The bank added that the complainant 'refused to participate' and did not provide key supporting evidence, as reported by Latestly.

Doe’s attorney, Daniel J. Kaiser, said his client has been 'devastated personally and professionally,' adding that he has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. The lawsuit seeks damages for emotional distress, lost income and reputational harm, along with punitive damages and internal reforms.