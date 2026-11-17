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JPMorgan Chase, the largest US bank, has restored normal transaction processing after a technical problem caused delays for customers on Monday.

The bank attributed the disruption to a software bug affecting its on-premises hardware systems and clarified that the incident was unrelated to cybersecurity.

Despite the delays, customers retained access to their bank accounts and funds throughout the disruption.

A JPMorgan spokesperson confirmed on Monday evening in New York that transaction processing had returned to normal.

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Outage-monitoring platform Downdetector recorded reports of problems involving JPMorgan's services during the day.

The platform also registered increased complaints concerning Bank of America, Wells Fargo and digital payments network Zelle.

However, the reported disruptions did not necessarily indicate separate technical failures at those institutions.

JPMorgan said other banks could have experienced delays only when their transactions involved its systems.

Bank of America maintained that its operations were functioning normally, while Zelle confirmed that its payment network had not experienced an outage.

Wells Fargo did not immediately comment on the reported problems.

The incident followed other technology disruptions affecting major US businesses.

Microsoft reportedly experienced a prolonged outage involving Outlook, Teams and its Copilot artificial intelligence platform.

US airlines also faced a major nationwide ground stop, which the Federal Aviation Administration linked to a router near El Dorado, Arkansas.

JPMorgan shares fell 2.3% to $338.21 on Monday, reducing their year-to-date gain to approximately 5%.

Other major banking stocks also declined, with Bank of America losing 1.8% and Wells Fargo slipping 1.4%.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

JPMorgan has maintained that the disruption was a technical processing issue rather than a security breach.

The bank's confirmation that normal services had resumed brought an end to the reported transaction delays.