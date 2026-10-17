JPL IPO: A Ticket To India's Next Digital Decade, Built On 5G, Broadband And AI |

Jio Platforms Limited (JPL) is already India's largest digital connectivity company. Brokerage research suggests its next phase of growth may be bigger still. Ahead of the ₹30,213 crore JPL IPO, which opens on October 21, IPO notes from GEPL Capital, Ventura Securities and SMC Global point to several growth engines: 2G-to-4G/5G upgrades, home broadband, enterprise cloud and AI, and the sale of Jio's own technology to overseas telecom operators.

Growth engine 1: 261 million users still to upgrade

Jio's subscriber base reached 533.3 million in June 2026, and a large pool of potential customers remains. GEPL Capital notes: "With 261.0 million users still on 2G networks as of June 30, 2026, the Company has a substantial opportunity to drive subscriber additions through affordable offerings such as the ₹799 JioBharat phone, bundled with digital services."

Customers are also spending more. Average revenue per user (ARPU) rose from ₹181.7 in FY24 to ₹215.6 in Q1FY27, and monthly data use per customer climbed to 43.7 GB. GEPL says the company "plans to improve average revenue per user (ARPU) through periodic tariff rationalisation, greater adoption of premium plans and the bundling of OTT entertainment, cloud storage, gaming and AI-based services."

Growth engine 2: Home broadband headroom

Jio had 28.6 million JioFiber and JioAirFiber subscribers as of June 2026, and analysts see plenty of room to grow. According to GEPL, "Home broadband is another key growth driver, with JioFiber and JioAirFiber positioned to capitalise on India's low fixed broadband penetration of approximately 21% in FY26, which is projected to reach around 46% by FY31."

SMC Global adds that "the expansion of JioAirFiber, its fixed wireless access service, is expected to support broadband adoption in locations where conventional fibre deployment may be difficult or costly. Increasing penetration in underserved markets could broaden Jio's addressable customer base."

Growth engine 3: An AI and technology company, not just a telecom operator

Analysts repeatedly describe JPL as a technology platform as well as a telecom operator. Ventura Securities, which rates the issue "Subscribe", notes that "Jio has developed an end-to-end proprietary 5G standalone stack and filed 7,220 patent applications across 4G, 5G, 6G, AI and digital technologies. Its proprietary AI platform, JioBrain, is being deployed across network operations and forms part of its broader technology monetization strategy."

SMC Global sees value in this approach: "As telecommunications increasingly converge with cloud computing, AI and enterprise digital solutions, its proprietary platforms could create opportunities for service expansion and potential monetisation beyond traditional connectivity." It adds that "over time, greater automation could strengthen operating leverage and improve customer retention."

Growth engine 4: Taking Indian technology to the world

JPL also plans to sell its home-grown technology to other countries. GEPL notes that "international expansion through partnerships with telecom operators and the monetisation of its proprietary 5G core, cloud-native RAN, OSS/BSS and fixed wireless access technologies could create additional revenue streams beyond domestic connectivity services." It further states that "Jio Platforms plans to extend its JioBrain AI platform and autonomous network capabilities to global telecom operators and other industries."

SMC Global says this model could let Jio "expand beyond India without replicating its entire domestic infrastructure footprint."

A growing digital economy

These engines sit within a fast-growing market. SMC Global describes the Indian telecom and digital services industry as "one of the fastest-growing globally, driven by surging data consumption, aggressive 5G rollouts, and expanding fiber broadband penetration." Industry data in GEPL's note projects India's mobile broadband ARPU rising from ₹199.5 in FY26 to ₹326.4 by FY31.

GEPL concludes: "Overall, the company's strategy focuses on driving subscriber growth, improving ARPU, increasing digital service penetration and diversifying revenue through enterprise and international technology offerings, which could support sustained revenue growth and long-term profitability."

Jio's growth levers in numbers