JPIN launches CleanTech pitch day with collective fundraise quantum of $50 mn

To support this sector's expansion and growth and global transition, JPIN, the global startup investment bank, organized a sector focussed pitch day on CleanTech for a sustainable tomorrow. The event served as a platform for Cleantech start-ups to gain access and forge significant connections with venture capital networks. to scale their businesses to global levels.

The Pitch Day hosted close to 40 investors from across the globe who were presented with 12 SEED to SERIES A CleanTech deals - 6 from India and 6 from across the globe- with a total valuation of over $250 million. Alongside industry players and VCs such as Cambridge Cleantech and the UK government initiatives such Act4Green II, over 200 applications were shortlisted through rigorous competition, due diligence, and strong assessment.

Backed by renowned venture funds and with a global clientele, these start-ups came in with a pre-commitment to the tune of $17 million prior to the pitch day. With co-investments from leading oil & gas companies of United Kingdom and United States, JPIN aims to raise a fund of $50 million through this pitch day.

Commenting on the event, Nayan Gala, Founder, JPIN, said, "Sustainability is becoming a key priority for corporates around the world. Curated to support and create a portfolio of companies that have a focus on CleanTech, GreenTech and ClimateTech, this pitch day is a testament of JPIN’s commitment towards ESG and Impact investing.”

Gaurav Singh, Founder, JPIN, said, "There is a growing need to preserve whatever is left of our precious planet and every single individual plays a key role in improving the world collectively. This pitch day was aimed at promoting the need to invest today for a sustainable tomorrow, presenting opportunities for start-ups/corporates and investors alike.”

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 01:50 PM IST