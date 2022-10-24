John Shaw, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw's husband and Biocon vice-chairman, passes away at 73

e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessJohn Shaw, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw's husband and Biocon vice-chairman, passes away at 73

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 24, 2022, 05:04 PM IST
article-image
John Shaw with wife Kiran Mazumdar Shaw. | Facebook
Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw's husband John Shaw passed away on Monday morning in a private hospital, family sources said. He was 73.

Shaw was admitted to the hospital where he was undergoing treatment, they said. The exact reason behind the death was not known.

Shaw was the former vice chairman of the Bengaluru-headquartered Biocon Limited. He was an MA (Economics Honours) in History and Political Economy from the University of Glasgow in United Kingdom.

He was also the former chairman of Madura Coats Limited and former finance and managing director of Coats Viyella Group.

