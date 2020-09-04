JNPT handles 1,643,784 TEUs and 694 vessels during lockdown

State-run Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) continued its steady surge in cargo handling with the easing of lockdown restrictions and pick up in the domestic economic activity. Thus, during the lockdown period (until August 31, 2020), the port was able to handle a 1,643,784 TEUs and 694 vessels.

After facing a drop of over 35 per cent in cargo handling in the initial lockdown period, the port witnessed a steady rise in its cargo handling. Compared to August 2019, in August 2020 the decline is 16.61 per cent. The port is trying to reach its pre-COVID-19 performance levels.

Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPT said, “Ports are an important link in the logistic chain. JNPort has efficiently played this role during the last couple of months and after facing steep contraction, is now on the road to recovery.“

From day one of the COVID-19-induced lockdowns, JNPT took a host of measures for the stakeholders, port employees, shipping lines, and the local community. These timely measures have helped the port to improve its numbers month-on-month. Sethi stated, “At JNPT, we have taken various steps to keep the port ecosystem functional and for the smooth working of the logistic supply chain during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, which has helped our cause.“

The port registered a throughput of 3,52,735 TEUs in container handling in August 2020 as against 3,44,316 TEUs handled in July 2020. The overall traffic handled at JNPT during August 2020 was 4.74 million tonnes as against 5.68 million tonnes in August 2019.