JM Financial Products Profit Rises To ₹21.6 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Grows 9% Sequentially

Mumbai: JM Financial Products posted revenue from operations of Rupees 166.72 crore in Q3 FY26, up 14.5 percent YoY from Rupees 145.62 crore and up from Rupees 152.91 crore in Q2. Net profit came in at Rupees 21.64 crore for the quarter, improving over Rupees 19.51 crore in Q2, though below the Rupees 23.39 crore reported in the year-ago period. The revenue momentum over the past three quarters— Rupees 154 crore in Q1, Rupees 153 crore in Q2, and now Rupees 167 crore—indicates consistent growth in lending and financial services activity.

Sequential growth builds steadily

Total expenses stood at Rupees 137.08 crore in Q3 FY26, rising 9.5 percent over Rupees 125.21 crore in Q2. Despite cost escalation, the company expanded its pre-tax profit to Rupees 27.60 crore, up from Rupees 25.10 crore in the previous quarter. Total income for the quarter reached Rupees 168.72 crore, compared to Rupees 154.72 crore in Q2. EPS for Q3 rose to Rupees 0.43, versus Rupees 0.39 in Q2 and Rupees 0.47 in Q3 FY25.

Nine-month performance and outlook

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, revenue from operations reached Rupees 473.51 crore, growing 9.9 percent YoY over Rupees 430.77 crore in the same period last year. However, net profit for the nine-month period fell to Rupees 61.24 crore, compared to Rupees 69.07 crore in 9M FY25—a decline of 11.3 percent. The company’s cumulative total income stood at Rupees 479.56 crore, while EPS for the 9M period was Rupees 1.21, down from Rupees 1.36.

Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly disclosed financial results by JM Financial. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell.