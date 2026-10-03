JLR Wholesale Volumes Up 24.5% In Q2 FY27 To 82,400 Units, UK And Overseas Lead Growth

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Mumbai: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited announced on October 3, 2026, that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive plc (JLR), recorded a 24.5% year-on-year increase in wholesale volumes, totalling 82,400 units for the second quarter of FY27, which ended on September 30, 2026.

Wholesale Performance

Wholesale volumes for Q2 FY27 stood at 82,400 units, compared to 66,165 units in Q2 FY26. The UK market saw wholesale volumes rise to 21,000 units from 12,327 units in the prior year, while North America reported 27,100 units against 17,879 units in Q2 FY26. Europe's wholesale figures increased to 13,200 units from 10,491 units.

Retail Sales Overview

JLR's retail sales for Q2 FY27 reached 79,000 units. This marked a decrease from 85,371 units reported in Q2 FY26. Retail volumes in China were impacted by the cessation of locally produced vehicles by the CJLR joint venture in June 2026.

Market Specifics

In the UK, retail sales grew to 18,500 units from 14,171 units year-on-year. North America also saw an increase, with retail sales at 24,800 units compared to 22,918 units in Q2 FY26. However, retail volumes in the China Region declined to 6,300 units from 10,604 units in the corresponding period.

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Model Mix and Outlook

Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, and Defender models accounted for 77.6% of total wholesale volumes in Q2 FY27, up from 76.7% in Q2 FY26. JLR plans to release its second-quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2026, in November 2026.

Leadership

Maloy Kumar Gupta serves as the Company Secretary and Chief Legal Officer for Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited. He signed the announcement on behalf of the company.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.