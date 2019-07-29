JLL India revenue grows 17% in FY19

New Delhi: Property consultant JLL India's revenue rose 17 per cent to Rs 4,000 crore in 2018-19 despite slowdown in the real estate market and it plans to hire 2,000 employees by the end of the next year to sustain this growth momentum.

JLL India, which is part of global real estate consultant JLL, had posted a revenue of Rs 3,420 crore during the financial year 2017-18. It currently has a workforce of 11,500 people across its offices in over 10 major cities.

Ramesh Nair, chief executive officer and country head of JLL India, said its revenue growth was fuelled by rising demand for Indian commercial real estate, especially office space, from investors as well as end-users.

"The commercial real estate sector's steady growth is reflected in the consistent rise in our revenue," Nair said. He highlighted that all businesses, such as brokerage services (commercial and residential), transactions, integrated facilities management and property/ asset management, performed well.

"Our huge client base in the region continues to add to this growth. With JLL being a client-centric company, we expect to register growth in future too," he said.

On hiring plans, he said, "We are currently hiring for 800 openings. The total head count is likely to reach 12,000 by the end of this year and 13,000-13,500 by the end of 2020."