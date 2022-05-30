JITO Angel Network backs observability platform KloudMate in pre-Seed round

KloudMate, a deep tech platform founded by Amitava Saha, Pranab Buragohain and Bidyut Baruah, detects performance bottlenecks in serverless applications, identifies errors and helps developers fix issues in a matter of minutes, instead of hours |

JITO Angel Network (JAN), global community-based Angel network in India, has invested an undisclosed amount in observability platform KloudMate in a pre-Seed funding round, keeping with its pledge to support the Indian start-up ecosystem at the very early stages of their development.

KloudMate, a deep tech platform founded by Amitava Saha, Pranab Buragohain and Bidyut Baruah, detects performance bottlenecks in serverless applications, identifies errors and helps developers fix issues in a matter of minutes, instead of hours.

Serial investors such as 2am VC, LetsVenture, KRS Jamwal (Tata Industries), Founder’s Room Capital, Quattro Ventures, Anoop Mathur (CORE Media Group), Jaydeep Deshpande (Google Cloud), Mayur Zanwar (TruScholar.io) and Yagnesh Sanghrajka (100X.VC) joined JAN in this funding round.

“Our commitment to back early-stage startups solving real problems has found a home once again as we invest in KloudMate. Kloudmate’s unique solution, vision of its founders and its overall business structure is what drew us to the startup,” said Pooja Mehta, CIO, JITO Angel Network. “We are as much confident of its success as a tech. solutions provider, as we are excited in starting this new journey with them.”

Pranab Buragohain, Co-Founder, KloudMate said, “Serverless and Microservices architectures are rapidly growing technologies of the future. KloudMate (backed by 100X.VC), with its observability and machine learning capabilities, aims to solve some major challenges that these frameworks pose to developers. The company will use the funds to further develop the platform and rapidly scale it, over the next few months.”

“JITO Angel Network was among the first to endorse and support our vision of KloudMate. Their decision making and funding process was lightning fast, and that was crucial for an early stage startup like us. We’re very excited to partner with them in this journey.” he added.

In FY22, the network invested around Rs 47 crores in fresh as well as follow-on investments in as many as 28 start-up companies. The investments supported companies with strong products and services in different early stages of funding.