JioPostpaid Plus launched: Jio offers free subscriptions of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar and more in Rs 399

Jio is also offering free Jio apps services with 650+ live TV channels, video content, 5 crore songs, and 300+ newspapers and also come with family plan.

New JioPostpaid Plus plans

JioPostpaid Plus plans start at Rs 399 with the highest plan priced at Rs 1499.

Rs 399 plan: Under this plan, users will get 75GB data, unlimited voice and SMS, Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, and 200GB data rollover.

Rs 599 plan: Users will get 100GB data, unlimited voice and SMS, Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, 200GB data rollover, and 1 additional SIM card with a family plan.

Rs 799 plan: Users of this plan will get 150GB data, unlimited voice and SMS, Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, 200GB data rollover, and 2 additional SIM cards with a family plan.

Rs 999 plan: With this plan, Jio offers 200GB data, unlimited voice and SMS, Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, 500GB data rollover, and 3 additional SIM cards with a family plan.

Rs 1499 plan: Jio offers 300GB data, unlimited voice and SMS, Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, 500GB data rollover and unlimited data and voice in the USA and UAE.