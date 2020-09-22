JioPostpaid Plus launched: Jio offers free subscriptions of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar and more in Rs 399

Reliance Jio on Tuesday announced five new JioPostPaid Plus plans starting at Rs 399 and going up to Rs 1,499 with a free subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar and several other benefits.
JioPostpaid Plus will be available in Jio Stores from September 24 and also through home delivery.
Jio is also offering free Jio apps services with 650+ live TV channels, video content, 5 crore songs, and 300+ newspapers and also come with family plan.
New JioPostpaid Plus plans
JioPostpaid Plus plans start at Rs 399 with the highest plan priced at Rs 1499.
Rs 399 plan: Under this plan, users will get 75GB data, unlimited voice and SMS, Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, and 200GB data rollover.
Rs 599 plan: Users will get 100GB data, unlimited voice and SMS, Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, 200GB data rollover, and 1 additional SIM card with a family plan.
Rs 799 plan: Users of this plan will get 150GB data, unlimited voice and SMS, Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, 200GB data rollover, and 2 additional SIM cards with a family plan.
Rs 999 plan: With this plan, Jio offers 200GB data, unlimited voice and SMS, Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, 500GB data rollover, and 3 additional SIM cards with a family plan.
Rs 1499 plan: Jio offers 300GB data, unlimited voice and SMS, Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, 500GB data rollover and unlimited data and voice in the USA and UAE.
