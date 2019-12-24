JioFiber Preview Offer ends for most: Lack of information, limited data, and capped upload speed irks users

Every good thing comes to an end – said the person dejected with abrupt discontinuation of the JioFiber preview offer.

He is as clueless as the thousands of other users who have been enjoying the free data party for over a year offered by Jio, one of the largest telecom companies in India.

Every month these people were entitled to over a terabyte of high-speed broadband data for free. Jio called this as the JioFiber preview offer and did not bill the customers for the data usage because the broadband had not been announced commercially yet.