Jio Platforms IPO, Retail, Shareholder Or Employee Quota: Which Category Should You Choose?

Jio Platforms IPO offers retail, HNI, shareholder and employee quotas. |

Mumbai: Jio Platforms initial public offering (IPO) offers multiple application categories, including retail investors, non-institutional investors (NIIs), eligible Reliance Industries shareholders and employees.

With different investment limits, eligibility conditions and allotment rules, investors need to understand which category suits them before submitting their applications.

Retail Investors: Investment Up To Rs 2 Lakh

Retail investors can apply for one to 14 lots in the Jio Platforms IPO. Each lot contains 12 shares.

At the upper price band of Rs 1,119 per share, the minimum investment for one lot is Rs 13,428.

An application for 14 lots, comprising 168 shares, requires Rs 1,87,992. Retail applications cannot exceed Rs 2 lakh.

This category is generally suitable for individual investors planning relatively smaller investments.

HNI Investors: Higher Investment Requirements

Investors applying under the non-institutional investor category are divided into two groups: small HNIs (sHNIs) and big HNIs (bHNIs).

Small HNIs can apply for 15 to 74 lots, requiring investments ranging from Rs 2,01,420 to Rs 9,93,216 at the upper price band.

Big HNIs can apply for 75 lots or more, with the minimum application amount starting at Rs 10,07,100.

Allotment rules for these categories differ from those applicable to retail investors.

Reliance Shareholders: Additional Application Opportunity

Investors holding Reliance Industries shares on the specified eligibility date can apply under the shareholder reservation category.

Eligible shareholders can bid for one to 14 lots under this quota.

Importantly, eligible investors may also submit a separate application under the retail category, potentially giving them two opportunities to participate in the IPO.

However, allotment remains subject to demand and applicable rules.

Employee Quota: Discount Benefit Available

Eligible employees can apply for one to 39 lots under the employee reservation category.

The IPO also offers a per-share discount to eligible employees, potentially reducing their effective investment cost.

Employees should check the applicable discount, eligibility requirements and reservation limits before applying.

Which Category Should Investors Choose?

Retail investors may prefer the retail quota, while eligible Reliance shareholders can explore their reserved category alongside a separate retail application.

Employees may benefit from the discounted price, whereas HNI categories suit investors comfortable committing larger amounts.

Investors should remember that applying through multiple eligible categories does not guarantee allotment. Reviewing the IPO prospectus, eligibility conditions and financial commitments is essential before making an investment decision.