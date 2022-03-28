Jio launches new Rs 259 calendar month validity prepaid plan; check here for details

India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio on Monday launched a Rs 259 plan that comes with calendar month validity. The Rs 259 plan could be recharged multiple times at one go.

"Like other Jio prepaid plans, Rs 259 plan can be recharged multiple times at one go. The advanced recharged plan goes into a queue and automatically becomes active on the date of expiry of the current active plan, thereby offering peace of mind," the company said in a statement.

The plan includes 100 SMS per day in addition to the 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, and complimentary subscription to the Jio app.

"The Rs 259 plan is unique because it allows users to enjoy unlimited data and calling benefits for a period of exactly 1 calendar month," the firm added.

Earlier, Jio launched two new prepaid plans for its users priced at Rs 1,499 and Rs 4,199, which come with a Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription.

The new plans will allow users to experience Disney+ Hotstar Premium, the Disney+ Hotstar platform's most exclusive membership, on their Jio numbers.

Disney+ Hotstar's Premium subscription will let users enjoy their favourite content in 4K on as many as 4 concurrent devices. This service can be used across mobiles, laptops, tablets and connected TVs.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 03:29 PM IST