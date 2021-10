Jio-bp launches first mobility station in Mumbai; will provide multiple fueling, retail services

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp's fuel and mobility joint venture, Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML), on Tuesday launched its first Jio-bp branded Mobility Station at Navde, Navi Mumbai.

The stations have been designed in a way to provide multiple fuelling choices to the customers including EV charging facilities and also a world class retailing experience.

Reliance's existing network of over 1,400 fuel pumps will be rebranded as Jio-bp, presenting a new range of customer value propositions over the coming months, a company statement said.

India's market for fuels and mobility is rapidly growing. It is expected to be the fastest-growing fuels market in the world over the next 20 years. Jio-bp Mobility Stations are designed to help meet this growing demand and are ideally located to suit customer convenience. They bring together a range of services for consumers on the move, including additivised fuels, EV charging, refreshments & food, and plan to offer more low carbon solutions over time.

The joint venture is well-positioned to become a leader in fuels and mobility by leveraging Reliance's vast presence and deep experience in consumer businesses across India, with its hundreds of millions of customers in Jio and Reliance Retail, and bp's extensive global experience in high-quality differentiated fuels, lubricants, convenience and advanced low carb on mobility solutions, the statement added.

Instead of regular fuels, Jio-bp Mobility Stations across the country will offer additivised fuel, at no extra cost. The fuel offering will contain internationally developed 'ACTIVE' technology, which forms a protective layer on critical engine parts to help keep the engines clean.

Jio-bp will also set up a network of EV Charging Stations and Battery Swap S tations, at its Mobility Stations and other standalone locations - Mobility Points.

The joint venture aims to become a leading EV charging infrastructure player in India. The heart of the convenience offering is making refreshments available to customers who are on the move, through the Wild Bean Cafe. The 24x7 Shop has India's largest retailer, Reliance Retail as partner for daily need items, snacks and confectionery. Wild Bean Cafe, an international on-the-move brand by bp, will serve its signature coffee alongside a blend of regional and local fare including masala chai, samosa, upma, paneer tikka roll, and chocolate lava cake.

Jio-bp will offer a network of Express Oil Change outlets, in partnership with Castrol, at its Mobility Stations, providing free vehicle health check-up and free oil-change service through professionally trained experts.

Every two-wheeler customer buying Castrol lubricant at the Express Oil Change outlets will be able to avail of the oil change service at no cost.

In addition, the stations will also offer new value propositions such as dynamic pricing, instant discounts, happy hour schemes, implementation of flexible and uniform digital payment across the network are also in the offing.

Jio-bp is an Indian fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp. With the vision to become a solution provider of choice for mobility in India, the joint venture will leverage Reliance's presence across 21 states and its millions of consumers through the Jio digital platform. bp will bring its extensive global experience in high-quality differentiated fuels, lubricants, retail, and advanced low carbon mobility solutions.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 04:08 PM IST