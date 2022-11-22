Jio adds 7.24 lakh users in September, Bharti Airtel gains 4.12 lakh: TRAI

e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessJio adds 7.24 lakh users in September, Bharti Airtel gains 4.12 lakh: TRAI

While Vodafone Idea lost 40.11 lakh subscribers in November against the loss of 19.58 lakh subscribers in August

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 03:17 PM IST
article-image
Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)
India's leading telecom giant, Reliance Jio, added 7.24 lakh mobile subscribers in September, according to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on November 22.

Bharti Airtel added 4.12 lakh subscribers in September, the data showed, while Vodafone Idea lost 40.11 lakh subscribers in November, compared with a loss of 19.58 lakh subscribers in August.

