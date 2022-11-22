Jio adds 7.24 lakh users in September, Bharti Airtel gains 4.12 lakh: TRAI

India's leading telecom giant, Reliance Jio, added 7.24 lakh mobile subscribers in September, according to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on November 22.
Bharti Airtel added 4.12 lakh subscribers in September, the data showed, while Vodafone Idea lost 40.11 lakh subscribers in November, compared with a loss of 19.58 lakh subscribers in August.
Read Also
Airtel raises price of minimum monthly recharge plan by 57 pc to Rs 155 in 2 circles, pan-India...
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)