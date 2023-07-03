Reliance Launches Jio Bharat 4G Phone At ₹999 With New Tariff Plan; Here's Everything You Need To know

Jio Accelerates 2G-Mukt Bharat Vision With Jio Bharat Phone Platform |

Jio Bharat to enable existing 250 million feature phone users with internet enabled phones, the company on Monday announced through an exchange filing.

Jio Bharat platform leverages device and network capabilities to deliver internet-enabled services on entry-level phones. Besides Reliance Retail, other phone brands (starting with Karbonn), to adopt the ‘Jio Bharat platform’ to build ‘Jio Bharat phones’.

Beta Trial

The Beta trial for first 1 million Jio Bharat phones begins from 7th July 2023. It is to ensure scalability of platform and processes for upgrading millions of feature phone users. It is to be carried out across 6,500 tehsils.

Price and tariff plans

The price of it is only Rs 999, the lowest entry price for an internet-enabled phone. It has 30% cheaper monthly plan and 7 times more data compared to feature phone offerings of other operators. It offers Rs 123 per month for unlimited voice calls and 14 GB data, compared to other operator’s Rs 179 plan for voice calls and 2GB data.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"There are still 250 million mobile phone users in India who remain ‘trapped’ in the 2G era, unable to tap into basic features of the internet at a time when the world stands at the cusp of a 5G revolution, said Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio.

6 years ago, when Jio was launched, we made it clear that Jio will leave no stone unturned to democratize internet and pass the benefits of technology to every Indian. Technology will no longer remain a privilege for a select few. The new Jio Bharat phone is another step in that direction. It is at the centre of innovation, and it continues to demonstrate our focus on bringing disproportionate and true value for different segments of users with meaningful, real-life use cases. At Jio, we have and will continue to take bold steps to eradicate this DIGITAL DIVIDE and welcome every Indian to JOIN THIS MOVEMENT, he added.

Read Also Reliance and bp Commence Production From MJ Field In India’s KG D6 Block