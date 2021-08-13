Jindal Stainless Hisar ties up with MNIT Jaipur for R&D

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd has signed a pact with Jaipur-based Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT) to conduct product research and development in the iron and steel industry.

The partnership is for three years, JSHL said in a statement.

In the statement, JSHL said it has "signed an MoU (memorandum of understanding) with MNIT, Jaipur... With this partnership, JSHL envisions to take up research, new product development, solid waste management, and skill development along with MNIT." It added that the three-year partnership kicked off with a joint research proposal submission under the government's 'promotion of research and development in iron and steel sector's scheme.

According to the statement, the two entities aim to develop geopolymer, a sustainable alternative to portland cement used in the construction sector. The increasing use of portland cement in concrete production extensively emits greenhouse gases.

As part of the MoU, JSHL will also organise national seminars and take up workshops for awareness and skill development for students and fabricators. MNIT will introduce short-term diploma courses in its curriculum which will be supported by JSHL.

JSHL Senior Vice-President (Manufacturing) Vijay Bindlish said, "Under this MoU, we will initiate a series of innovative projects with MNIT by bridging our infrastructural and industrial excellence and MNIT's technical and educational prowess." Bindlish added that this initiative will help develop an ecosystem of practical knowledge, innovation, and sustainability aided by the youth of the country.

MNIT Jaipur Director Udaykumar R Yaragatti said, "With this innovative partnership, our students will get exposure to hands-on industry experience, beyond academics, before they enter their fields of choice as professionals." Yaragatti added that this will help them train better and excel at industrial practises. "I am certain that this will enable them to aid the society at large."

