Jet Airways announces appointments for senior leadership team

The Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JKC) today announced new appointments for the Jet Airways leadership team, as the airline prepares to make a historic comeback with fresh funding, changed ownership, and new management.

Prabh Sharan Singh, Chief Digital Officer, will head the IT and Digital division and lead the creation of a modern technological and digital ecosystem for Jet Airways. Currently Senior Vice President at WNS Global Services, he has had stints at Etihad Airways, and Kingfisher Airlines

HR Jagannath, Vice President – Engineering will lead Jet’s engineering and maintenance team and brings with him over 40 years of aviation experience. He was earlier Chief Executive Officer of Air India Engineering Services.

Mark Turner, Vice President – Inflight Product and Services will play a key role in defining and shaping the infight customer experience of Jet Airways. He led Jet Airways’ inflight services team between 2008 and 2011, a phase of rapid growth at Jet Airways.

Vishesh Khanna, Vice President – Sales, Distribution, and Customer Engagement joins the airline from VFS Global Ltd, where he currently serves as Business Head e-Visa. He has held senior positions at Vistara and Kingfisher Airlines

Sanjiv Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are delighted to welcome these extremely talented and experienced leaders to the Jet Airways family. All of us in the senior management team of Jet Airways share many things in common, the most important of which is our joint sense of purpose and passion of rebuilding Jet as India’s most people-focused and loved airline, updated for the digital age. This stellar team is deeply committed to bringing the ‘joy of flying’ back to the skies, and I am looking forward to working with them to create history.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 07:59 PM IST