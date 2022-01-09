Jeep India sees positive outlook for auto sector

Jeep India stated that it is positive about the outlook for the home car business and is planning to launch new products over 12 months.

Jeep India offered 12,136 items in 2021 as against 5,282 items in 2020, an 130 per cent growth in its car gross sales.

Jeep India Head Nipun Mahajan stated, "Indian consumer has the capability and requirement to grow automotive industry, which will help the market to grow over 2021”.

“2022 is going to be a very big year for us when we will be launching two new products,” Mahajan stated.

