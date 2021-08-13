JBN gets ready for its 'Mahakumbh'

With an aim to provide business opportunities and mentoring, JITO Business Network (JBN) is organising a 12-day business event, JBN Mahakumbh, for the first time. This online event will be held between August 20 to August 31.

While the event is organised by Jain International Trade Organization (JITO)’s global business networking platform, this online gathering is not limited just to the Jain community. This event is open for all.

Speaking about the event, Sanjay Jain, Chairman of JITO Business Network said, “This will give an opportunity to everyone to attend and learn new things. It will provide a window to everyone within the country and globally to receive something back in return.”

Rishabh K Sawansukha, Chief Secretary, Apex, JITO Business Network said, “In these 12 days, people from 67 chapters of JITO and 26 countries will attend this event.” The network is looking at one lakh logins over 12 days.

The programme is divided into three verticals: Virtual expo, business opportunity session, and mentorship session. In the virtual expo vertical, there will be 500 stalls covering many industries. These online stalls will be there 24X7 allowing global participants to experience the stalls without any time constraints. Jain said, “Keeping with changing times, JBN has decided to have these 24X7 stalls.”

In the business opportunity session, around 30-40 large corporations would be presenting various opportunities like buying and jobs they can offer. The third vertical on mentorship will feature mentors or business experts speaking on business-focussed topics.

Sawansukha stated, “The mentorship section will have a total of 24 business icons addressing queries of JBN Mahakumbh’s participants. Under this section, two sessions per day will be held. This will not be a lecture series. But will focus on answering queries raised by participants to the respective business icons.”

The event is free for the participants. However, there is a paid registration for participants who are looking for networking opportunities. Sanjay Jain added, “This programme will be an opportunity for all start-ups, youth, and women who are facing challenges in their businesses and looking for ideas to grow.”

Adding to it, Sawansukha said COVID had been a dampener for many businesses. “Such an event by JBN is to support businesses to find a success path.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 12:00 AM IST