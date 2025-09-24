Jaro Education IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 2, Strong Investor Demand Boosts Market Buzz

IPO Gets Fully Subscribed on Day 2. |

Mumbai: The Jaro Education IPO has become a major talking point after being fully subscribed on the second day of bidding, September 24. It received bids for 45.72 lakh shares, against 37.23 lakh shares on offer, achieving 123 percent subscription overall.

This strong response shows rising investor interest in education-focused companies, especially in the online and blended learning space.

Who Subscribed and How Much?

Here’s a category-wise look at the IPO subscription:

- Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 47 percent

- Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 229 percent

- Retail Individual Investors (RIIs): 121 percent

Before the IPO opened, Jaro raised Rs 135 crore from anchor investors on September 22. Big names like Citigroup, Nomura, Societe Generale, 360 ONE, WhiteOak Capital, and ITI MF participated. This gave a strong boost to overall investor confidence.

IPO Details at a Glance

Price Band: Rs 846 to Rs 890 per share

Subscription Window: September 23–25

Fresh Issue: Rs 170 crore

Offer for Sale (OFS): Rs 280 crore by promoter Sanjay Namdeo Salunkhe

The funds from the fresh issue will be used for:

- Rs 81 crore for marketing and brand building

- Rs 45 crore to repay debt

The rest for general corporate purposes

About the Company

Founded in 2009 by Sanjay Namdeo Salunkhe, Jaro Education is a leading online and blended education platform in India.

Key facts:

- 268 programs offered

- 36 global and Indian partner institutes including IITs, IIMs, and top international universities

- 22 learning centres in major cities

- 17 tech studios in partner campuses

The company focuses on upskilling professionals and offering higher education through a mix of online and offline learning.

A Promising Start in a Growing Sector

With strong subscription across all investor types and solid anchor backing, Jaro Education’s IPO reflects confidence in the growing demand for online education and upskilling in India.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please consult a certified financial advisor before making any investment decisions related to IPOs or stocks.