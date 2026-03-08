Jaquar Group Targets ₹1,700 Crore Lighting Revenue, Plans Expansion And New Investments Over Next 3 Years

Jaquar Group plans to expand its lighting business to Rs 1,700 crore revenue within three years. |

Jaquar Group is aiming to significantly expand its lighting business and plans to grow the segment’s revenue to Rs 1,600–1,700 crore within the next three years, according to a senior company official.

The company currently offers a wide range of lighting products, including LED lights, outdoor lighting, commercial lighting, architectural lighting and consumer products such as bulbs and tube lights.

Speaking about the company’s plans, Ranbir Mehra said the lighting division is expected to close the current financial year with revenue of around Rs 700 crore.

At present, the lighting business contributes about 8–10 percent of the group’s overall revenue.

Group Revenue And Future Targets

Jaquar Group reported a total turnover of Rs 7,493 crore in the financial year 2024–25. The company is now aiming to reach USD 1 billion (around Rs 8,300 crore) in revenue in FY26.

Company leaders believe the lighting segment will play an important role in achieving this growth target.

New Manufacturing Plant And Investments

To support expansion, the company is investing more than Rs 100 crore in a new lighting manufacturing plant in Bhiwadi.

Officials said additional investments may also be made as the lighting industry continues to evolve with new technologies.

Mehra said that another Rs 50–60 crore investment could be added over the next two to three years to upgrade production and technology.

Focus On Outdoor And Architectural Lighting

The company also plans to expand its outdoor and landscape lighting portfolio, along with architectural indoor lighting products.

According to Sandeep Shukla, the demand for outdoor lighting is rising due to government infrastructure projects, institutional developments and urban expansion.

With the new plant, the company also plans to start manufacturing lighting poles, which will support outdoor lighting projects.

Growing Export Opportunities

Currently, about 15–16 percent of Jaquar’s lighting revenue comes from exports, mainly to the Middle East and Africa.

The company expects this share to grow to around 20 percent in the coming years, supported by strong infrastructure development in the region, particularly in Abu Dhabi and across the United Arab Emirates.

Jaquar is also setting up a “Jaquar World” display centre on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, which is expected to open by the end of this year. The location is considered a major commercial hub for the Middle East and North Africa region.