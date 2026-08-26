Jana Small Finance Bank Shares Fall 4% As Federal Bank Takeover Report Raises Integration Concerns

Shares of Jana Small Finance Bank (Jana SFB) declined for the second consecutive session on August 26 after reports indicated that Federal Bank could be considering the acquisition of a controlling stake in the small finance lender.

According to a CNBC-TV18 report citing sources, Jana SFB’s promoter may sell its entire 16.9% holding. Federal Bank could subsequently make an open offer for the remaining shareholders.

However, both lenders later said there was no material development requiring disclosure, while adding that they routinely evaluate various business opportunities.

At 1:20 pm, Jana SFB shares were trading 3.8% lower at Rs 548 apiece.

Read Also Federal Bank Shares Fall 4% On Jana Small Finance Bank Acquisition Reports

Citi flags deal risks

According to a report by Moneycontrol, global brokerage Citi said investor concerns surrounding a potential transaction include integration challenges, uncertainty over the deal structure and valuation, and the possibility of Federal Bank taking on Jana SFB’s unsecured loan exposure.

Jana’s assets under management and deposits are equivalent to around 14% and 11%, respectively, of Federal Bank’s advances and deposits, Citi said.

The brokerage, however, identified several potential strategic advantages. The acquisition could help Federal Bank strengthen its presence in relatively underpenetrated markets and gain access to Jana’s granular, high-yield secured retail loan portfolio.

It could also diversify Federal Bank’s priority-sector lending exposure and provide opportunities to cross-sell liability products to Jana’s existing customers.

Funding costs offer potential upside

Citi noted that Jana SFB has a significantly lower CASA ratio of 18-20%, compared with more than 32% at Federal Bank. Jana’s funding cost of 7.4% is also considerably above Federal Bank’s 5.2%, potentially creating room for funding-cost savings following a successful integration.

Despite these benefits, Citi expects markets to remain cautious until greater clarity emerges on the transaction’s structure, pricing and other terms. The brokerage said the CGFMU guarantee could provide some protection against risks associated with Jana’s unsecured loan portfolio.