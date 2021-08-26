Jana Small Finance Bank partners with 2 co-op banks; to offer digital infra, payment services

Jana Small Finance Bank, a Bengaluru-based small finance bank, signed an MOU with HCBL Co-operative Bank, Lucknow and Mysore Merchants Co-operative Bank, Mysore to provide digital infrastructure and payments services to the respective banks under the bank sponsorship programme of RBI. This alliance will help customers of the co-operative banks enjoy digital transactions powered by Jana SFB.

HCBL co-operative bank in association with Jana Small Finance Bank, can now extend ATM, POS and e-commerce services to its customers. Also this is for the first time that Jana Small Finance Bank has tied-up with a co-operative bank to provide IMPS services thus imparting seamless payment options to its customers.

Under the arrangement with Mysore Merchants Co-operative Bank, Jana SFB branded debit cards will be issued to their customers. Additionally, services like ATM, POS and e-commerce services are also extended to them.

These associations will boost digital transactions enabling more rural customers to come under the gamut of financial inclusion in true sense. Jana Small Finance Bank’s digital capability will now be available to all its partner banks.

Speaking on the association, Ajay Kanwal, MD and CEO of Jana Small Finance Bank said, “Our endeavour is to build an ecosystem by providing smarter and simpler banking solutions for the underserved so that the benefits of digital banking can reach the masses. ”

Commenting on the partnership, A.K Srivastava, CEO, HCBL co-operative bank, said, “We are also working towards plans to introduce IMPS and e-commerce transactions that can truly help cater to our customers’ needs. These services will bring in the convenience and hassle free money transfers for all our customers working in various segments.”

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 12:05 PM IST