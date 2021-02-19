Jain Irrigation lends support to Junnar Forest Department in the development of Devrai on Shivneri Fort

Jain Irrigation is lending its support to Junnar Forest Department in developing Devrai on Shivneri Fort, the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. As part of the Company’s CSR activities, Jain Irrigation is installing material worth about Rs 21 lakh to provide a drip irrigation system for Shivneri Fort. The project is an initiative of Sahyadri Mountaineering Organisation (SMO) of Junnar in collaboration with the Junnar Forest Department and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Junnar Circle.

As part of the conservation and development project of Shivneri Fort, trees are planted for the conservation of the biodiversity of the area. To overcome the acute problem of water scarcity during the four months of summer, Sahyadri Mountaineering Organisation of Junnar requested Ajit Jain of Jain Irrigation to provide a drip irrigation system for Shivneri Fort.

A detailed study was carried out by Ravi Gadiwan, Technical Officer of Jain Irrigation, B. B. Jangle, Assistant Conservator of Archaeology and Ajit Shinde, Range Forest Officer and Sahyadri Mountaineering Organisation officials.Based on the findings of this study, native trees will be planted in an area of around 25 acres in the forest area behind the Amberkhana building. A state-of-the-art irrigation facility for the same will be installed by Jain Irrigation at a cost of around Rs 21 lakh.