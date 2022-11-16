Jaguar Land Rover CEO, Thierry Bollore resigns due to personal reasons | Twitter - Jaguar Land Rover

Jaguar Land Rover's Chief Executive Officer Thierry Bollore resigns due to personal reasons effective December 31, 2022. JLR is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors.

Tata Motors in a BSE filing said, "We wish to inform you that Mr Thierry Bolloré, Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Tata Motors Limited (the Company) has tendered his resignation w.e.f. December 31, 2022."

Adrian Mardell will be taking over as the interim CEO from today. He has been a part of the Jaguar Land Rover for about 32 years and was also a member of the Executive Board for three years.

Bollor had taken over as CEO in September 2020 from Ralf Speth. He had over 30 years of experience in international business. He had promised investors that they would make the company net zero carbon by 2039, become one of the world's most profitable luxury manufacturers, and achieve double-digit EBIT.

"I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together at Jaguar Land Rover over the last two years. The company's transformation and acceleration towards a sustainable, profitable future as a modern luxury business is underway at great pace. I would like to thank the whole team for their dedication and passion and I wish the entire organisation the very best for the future,” Bolloré said.