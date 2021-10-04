e-Paper Get App

Business

Updated on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 03:42 PM IST

Jaguar Land Rover begins dispatch of F-PACE SVR SUVs in India; price starts from Rs 1.51 cr

PTI
The F-PACE SVR can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 4 seconds and the price of the starts at Rs 1.51 crore (ex-showroom) / Representative Image |

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), owned by Tata Motors, said it has begun the dispatch of the new performance SUV Jaguar F-PACE SVR in India on Monday.

Powered by a petrol engine with an output of 405kW, the vehicle can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 4 seconds. The price of the F-PACE SVR starts at Rs 1.51 crore (ex-showroom), the company said in a statement.

The performance of F-PACE SVR is enabled by specific software settings for throttle response, suspension, and steering by Jaguar SV's engineers. This is further enhanced by Jaguar's all-wheel-drive with intelligent driveline dynamics technology which is fitted as standard, it added.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 03:41 PM IST
