Jaguar Land Rover begins dispatch of F-PACE SVR SUVs in India; price starts from Rs 1.51 cr

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), owned by Tata Motors, said it has begun the dispatch of the new performance SUV Jaguar F-PACE SVR in India on Monday.

Powered by a petrol engine with an output of 405kW, the vehicle can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 4 seconds. The price of the F-PACE SVR starts at Rs 1.51 crore (ex-showroom), the company said in a statement.

The performance of F-PACE SVR is enabled by specific software settings for throttle response, suspension, and steering by Jaguar SV's engineers. This is further enhanced by Jaguar's all-wheel-drive with intelligent driveline dynamics technology which is fitted as standard, it added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 03:41 PM IST