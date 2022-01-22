Jabra's Elite 4 Active earbuds offers secure fit, impressive audio; priced at Rs 10,999

As the demand for true wireless earbuds is growing in India, Denmark-based wearable brand Jabra has introduced premium earbuds -- Elite 4 Active -- in India that comes with a lot of interesting features.

Key features

The earbuds come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and IP57-rated water and sweatproof durability for active lifestyles.

The company claims that its true wireless range allows for heavy usage with IP57-rated water and sweatproof durability.

Priced at Rs 10,999, Jabra Elite 4 Active is now available in navy, black and light mint colour options.

We used the navy colour earbuds for a while and here's how it performed.

The newly-launched true wireless earbuds look similar to other earbuds from the brand. The navy colour model that we used is attractive and feels great to wear.

The earbuds include Jabra's usual three sets of swappable ear tips for multiple fit options, which users can pick as per their comfort and fit.

The earbuds come with the ability to switch sound modes and adjust the volume with a few taps and holds. The Elite 4 Active is comfortable to use, However, the plastic charging case of the earbuds is flimsy and is susceptible to scratches.

These earbuds come with IP57-rated water and sweat-proof durability and to check that we gave the buds a few splashes in the sink, and they continued to play music just fine.

The Elite 4 Active offers great calls with 4-microphone technology, protected by a special mesh covering for added wind noise protection, so users can be heard loud and clear on calls.

The earbuds feature active noise cancellation (ANC) mode for amplifying your surroundings. In our test, we found that the ANC is very solid.

These earbuds also include HearThrough for added awareness. Perfect for urban runs, so individuals can remain safe with an awareness of their surroundings when running.

In terms of sound quality, the Jabra Elite 4 Active provided a well-balanced mix of clear audio, crisp vocals, and ample bass.

The earbuds have a handful of Android-exclusive features, including Google Fast Pair support for quickly getting them connected to a phone, which worked very well in our test.

The earbuds come with strong battery life as we went several days without having to even charge the case. Using a combination of ANC and HearThrough modes, we were able to get 7 to 8 hours of continuous use.

The earbuds offer a comfortable fit, good audio quality and impressive noise cancellation that will suit those who love an active lifestyle and workouts, including yoga, boxing or running.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 06:09 PM IST