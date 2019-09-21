It’s a truce says, Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

Mumbai: After a bitter spat, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Chairman, Biocon on Friday tweeted, “Corporate tax rate cut from 30% To 25.2% to spur growth. This is a great move which will firmly revive growth and investment. My hats off to Finance Minister for this bold but most needed move.”

On Thursday Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had defended her decision to ban e-cigarettes after Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw questioned her authority to issue the ban.

In a tweet, Shaw had wondered why the decision on e-cigarette ban came from Nirmala Sitharaman and not Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. Sitharaman than posted a series of tweets, defending her decision.