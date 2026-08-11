ITR-7 Filers’ Tax Liability Rises Nearly Threefold In 5 Years To ₹1,043 Crore In AY 2025-26

Finance Ministry data presented in Parliament shows a sharp rise in the tax liability of entities filing ITR-7, including charitable trusts, educational institutions, and political parties | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, August 11, 2026: The total income tax liability of entities filing income tax return ITR-7 was Rs 1,043 crore in Assessment Year 2025-26, about three times the liability five years ago, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

ITR-7 is filed by charitable or religious trusts, political parties, universities, colleges and research institutions.

According to the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961, income derived from property held under trust wholly for charitable or religious purposes is exempt from income tax, subject to fulfilment of the conditions prescribed under the Act.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary gave details of the income tax liability of the entities filing income tax returns in Form ITR-7, which, inter alia, includes activities providing relief to the poor, education, religion, medical services, yoga and other charitable purposes, during the last five years.

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Liability Triples In Five Years

The total tax liability of entities filing ITR-7 increased from Rs 356 crore in AY 2021-22 to Rs 1,043 crore in AY 2025-26.

In AY 2022-23, the liability was Rs 419 crore; Rs 816 crore in AY 2023-24; and Rs 781 crore in AY 2024-25, according to data presented in Parliament.

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