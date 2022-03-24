itel unveils Vision 3 smartphone with 18W fast charging; priced at Rs 7,999

itel, India's most trusted brand and a dominant leader in the sub 7K, on Thursday launched its game-changer smartphone, the itel Vision 3, under its flagship Vision series that comes equipped with 18W fast charging and 3GB RAM + 64GB Storage.

The company claimed that Vision 3 is the country's first smartphone with this technology at a disruptive price of Rs 7,999.

It houses 3GB+64GB storage, a massive 5000mAh AI battery with reverse charging, a fingerprint sensor and a bigger display addressing the need of new-age consumers to enjoy uninterrupted non-stop entertainment matching the pace with their hyperactive lifestyle.

itel Vision 3 is exclusively available on Amazon and Flipkart starting today and will be available for purchase via offline retail outlets starting next week.

"Being a brand catering to the masses, we strive to bring 'segment first devices' to empower our audience with best in the class technology and experience at a highly affordable quotient. The continuous zest to democratise technology for the masses has helped itel to build a strong affinity for the brand," Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India, said in a statement.

Aligned with its singular objective of democratizing technology, itel has always focused on establishing a strong connection with its audience by introducing game-changing innovations and enhancing the smartphone user experience.

With Vision 3, itel is all set to disrupt the 8K segment. The 18W fast charging technology support is capable of reducing the charging time significantly by up to 50 per cent, making it a first-of-its-kind offering in this price segment.

The aspirational memory configuration, big battery, dual security features like fingerprint sensor and face unlock packed with 6.6-inch HD+ IPS Waterdrop boasts of a perfect amalgamation of performance and aesthetics, making it a power-packed- offering under 8K.

"Continuing with the success of the premium affordable Vision series, itel Vision 3 is a game-changer smartphone that is going to deliver unparalleled performance, design and experience with its disruptive features, hence strengthening itel's market leadership in the 8K segment," Talapatra said.

"We are glad to announce that itel Vision 3 is the first smartphone to be equipped with 18W fast charging technology in the Rs 8,000 price segment. This category disruptor and the power-packed smartphone will provide seamless Smartphone experience and fulfil the desires and aspirations of the New Bharat," he added.

Fulfilling the aspirations of the millennials of tier 2 and below markets, Vision 3, the latest addition to itel's premium affordable Vision series comes as a magical package of 6.6-inch HD+IPS Waterdrop display for the immersive viewing experience, a massive 5,000mAh battery with AI Power for non-stop entertainment supported with an 18W super-fast charger.

In terms of memory configurations, the phone features 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Packed in a premium trendy design with sparkling diamond texture, the device runs on the latest Android 11 and is powered by a 1.6GHz Octa-core processor for seamless multitasking functionalities. The power-packed smartphone also comes equipped with dual security features like a multi-functional fingerprint sensor and face unlock.

Vision 3 also sports an 8MP AI dual rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera for providing a best-in-class photography experience to consumers. The camera configuration is perfect for shooting wider landscapes, having a crystal-clear mood of the surroundings, and enhancing the photographic experience of the user.

It comes equipped with AI beauty mode, Portrait mode, Pano mode, pro mode, low light mode, and HDR mode that helps in smart recognition, automatic adjustments of the camera effects capturing sharper objects with greater details.

The front 5MP selfie camera with AI Beauty Mode for ensuring a bright and clear selfie, even in low-light areas.

itel Vision 3 is sleek and boasts a stylish premium finish. It also comes with an exclusive offer where consumers can avail of free one-time screen replacement of a broken screen within 100 days of purchase. It is available in three colour options -- jewel blue, multicolour green, deep ocean black.

