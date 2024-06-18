 'It Will Be Epic': Tesla CEO Elon Musk Announces Tesla Master Plan 4; Netizens React
Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Tuesday, June 18, 2024, 01:32 PM IST
article-image
Elon Musk | Image: Wikipedia

The tech giant and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, recently announced that he is working on 'Tesla Master Plan 4'. Taking to his social media platform X, formerly Twitter, describing it as 'epic', Musk wrote, "Working on the Tesla Master Plan 4. It will be epic."

About Tesla's previous master plans

The tech mogul earlier plans have laid out Tesla's long term strategy.

The previous three master plans, shaping the company's direction and goals was released in 2006, 2016, and 2023 respectively.

1. The Original Vision: 2006

The first master plan of the company was announced in the year 2006 which was a bold blueprint for the future electric vehicles and it highlighted about the development of high performance sports cars, the Tesla Roadster.

The main purpose of this development was to provide zero emission electric power generation options.

2. Expanding the horizons: 2016

After a decade, the second master plan by the company was released in 2016, dubbed 'Part Deux' and outline goals such as expanding the electric vehicle line up to cover all major segments and also achieving a 'true self driving' capabilities.

3. Scaling for sustainability: 2023

Focusing on the large scale electrification, the third master plan was announced in March 2023, last year and introduced plans for mass production of the Cybertruck, a uniquely designed electric truck.

This plan aimed at sustainable global energy economy through end use electrification and sustainable electricity generation and storage.

The company in these three master plans announced earlier has made a successfully expansion in its electric vehicle lineup and also introduced Full Self Driving (FSD) option. However, there remain challenges, especially in achieving full autonomy as the FSD system still requires attentive drivers.

What is Next in Master Plan 4?

Elon Musk

Elon Musk | Image credit: Wikipedia

The maverick has earlier during the Tesla's 2024 annual stockholder meeting has hinted about the master plan 4 and added that the company this time is not just opening a new chapter but 'starting a new look'.

It is anticipated that this plan will introduce three electric vehicle models built on Tesla's next-generation platform, including two compact vehicles and a van.

Netizens reaction

One X user commented to Musk post, and wrote, "I’m just waiting for Tesla to introduced X into their cars and allowing post-by-voice."

Another user added, "Plan 1: electric cars Plan 2: energy generation Plan 3: global energy economy Master plan 4: Robotics and autonomy?"

