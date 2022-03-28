IT solutions provider Rahi to expand team by 50%; to onboard 500 more people by end-2022

Rahi, a homegrown IT solutions provider with a global footprint across all 6 continents, today announced plans to grow its team by 50 percent by adding nearly 500 new employees by end of 2022 across markets, ahead of strategic expansion plans.

The increased workforce will be working towards digitally transforming the technological landscape in multiple global regions. Rahi has already brought together a strong team of 1000+ people, including leadership at the CXO level in the last few months, it said.

Studies suggest that IT service businesses will see a 12-19 percent increase in income in the fiscal year 2022, implying that the need for labor would rise as well. The talent that Rahi is looking to bring in will support and strengthen its B2B presence across distinct IT solutions, it said. These expanded teams will be responsible for building long-term capabilities for Rahi, it added.

Sushil Goyal, Co-Founder and COO, Rahi, says, “To support our ambitious goals, we plan to accelerate our hiring in FY22 by building even more capability in-house.”

Despite the current spree of great resignation, the retention rate of employees has been below the global IT industry average. With changing times, the demands of an employee have also elevated from just monetary requirements to considering other aspects that include spot bonuses, appreciation, team bonding sessions, and a challenging work environment that motivates them to work more efficiently.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 06:17 PM IST