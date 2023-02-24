‘It is a luxurious project at an affordable price,' says Sanjay Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of Rustagi Estates Private Limited

What are the decision drivers for home purchases in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR)?

My observation is that home seekers in the MMR are primarily looking for compact, budget-friendly residences with well-planned amenities. They want to own a house from the initial stage of their lives itself rather than stay on rent so the entry-level housing has to facilitate that requirement. They are also more inclined to book apartments in projects that have been launched on an auspicious day.

Our Rusttagi Aarambha project in Titwala, incorporates all those factors. It was launched on Gudi Padwa 2022, which witnesses among the highest levels of festive fervour in real estate transactions in the MMR. There are 5 ground plus 11-storey buildings with 6 wings offering two options; 1BHK flats are of 382 sq. ft. carpet area with master bedroom and 2BHK of 543 sq. ft. carpet area.

How does the Rusttagi Aarambha project facilitate the ownership quest of entry-level buyers?

This project’s agenda is to fulfil the housing requirement of urban population; it is being developed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) Public Private Partnership (PPP) version. Such projects need to be approved by the Government of Maharashtra and India. We will be developing 3 projects in all, the other two are in the pipeline and should get launched by Diwali.

Rusttagi Aarambha is aimed at people whose monthly income is Rs. 25,000 per month. To facilitate the purchase, MHADA gives Rs. 2.5 lakh, being the nodal agency to central and state government, together they provide Rs.2.5 lakh subsidy. The Rs. 2.5 lakh that we get is being given as a discount offer to customers. After all the deductions and discount, the total cost is Rs. 16,18,000.

Which are some of the special aspects that set the Rusttagi Aarambha project apart?

We are providing an attached bathroom with the master bedroom, which is a unique proposition under the 1BHK category. Rusttagi Aarambha is at a distance of around 700 metres, which makes it just a 5-minute walk away from the ‘Shree Siddhivinayaka Mahaganapati Temple,’ better known as the Titwala Ganpati temple, which is a well-known cultural spot. It is a luxurious project at an affordable price with exclusive lifestyle amenities and shops within the complex for all your day-to-day needs. The project is approved by MHADA and at a peaceful prime location.

What are the amenities provided to meet lifestyle aspirations of the home seekers?

Rusttagi Aarambha is located in the vicinity of lush green lands with a one-stop shop for all your lifestyle needs. It has been planned with a superior lifestyle clubhouse with multi-purpose community hall, special indoor games and a lounge area outside, which makes it a great party venue as well. The project also has a children’s play area, modern style outdoor gymnasium for its residents to stay fit, a jogging track to enable healthy living and a ‘Nana Nani’ park for generations to bond together. Ample open parking space has been provided along with solar heaters and a rainwater harvesting system.

Why is it advisable to invest in real estate and what makes Titwala an ideal location for this purpose?

There is a Ring Road from Kalyan to Titwala. The government is supporting infrastructure in these satellite cities like Kalyan, Dombivli, Ambernath, Badlapur and Titwala, so in the coming years we can see lot of infrastructure development happening here. Previously, Titwala had not witnessed much development taking place but now many other real estate projects are also happening and that will lead to a consolidated development. With people migrating to these regions for a number of reasons the demand is just going to keep increasing. As land availability is scarce and the quantum of demand from home seekers is huge, the real estate will keep appreciating, so its beneficial to invest in real estate here.

