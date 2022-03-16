Income Tax Department issues refunds of over Rs 1.92 lakh cr till March 15

The income tax department on Wednesday said income tax refunds worth over Rs 1.92 lakh crore have been issued to more than 2.24 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal.

This includes 1.83 crore refunds of Assessment Year 2021-22 (2020-21 fiscal), amounting to Rs 37,961.19 crore.

''CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,92,119 crore to more than 2.24 crore taxpayers from 1st Apr, 2021 to 15th March, 2022,'' the income tax department tweeted.

This includes personal income tax refunds of Rs 70,373 crore and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1.21 lakh crore.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 05:26 PM IST