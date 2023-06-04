IT Department survey at Ipca's Mumbai and Sikkim plant

The Income Tax Department carried out survey proceedings at Ipca Laboratories offices in Mumbai and Sikkim manufacturing plants between May 30 and June 3, the company announced through an exchange filing. The company extended full cooperation and support to the officials of the Income Tax Department during survey proceedings.
The company in the exchange regulatory filing said it has provided timely and correct data and will continue to do so.
Ipca shares
The shares of Ipca on Friday closed at Rs 714.20, up by 1.23 per cent.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)