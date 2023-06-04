 IT Department survey at Ipca's Mumbai and Sikkim plant
The company extended full cooperation and support to the officials of the Income Tax Department during survey proceedings.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 04, 2023, 11:33 AM IST
The Income Tax Department carried out survey proceedings at Ipca Laboratories offices in Mumbai and Sikkim manufacturing plants between May 30 and June 3, the company announced through an exchange filing. The company extended full cooperation and support to the officials of the Income Tax Department during survey proceedings.

The company in the exchange regulatory filing said it has provided timely and correct data and will continue to do so.

Ipca shares

The shares of Ipca on Friday closed at Rs 714.20, up by 1.23 per cent.

