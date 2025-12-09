 IT Company HCLTech Partners With France-Based Dolphin Semiconductor To Co-Develop Energy-Efficient Chips
IT company HCLTech said it has partnered with France-based Dolphin Semiconductor to co-develop energy-efficient chips. Leveraging its expertise in system-on-chip (SoC) architecture, design and development, HCLTech will embed Dolphin's specialised low-power IP into its silicon design workflows. The integration aims to deliver scalable, high-efficiency SoCs that reduce energy consumption.

New Delhi: IT company HCLTech on Monday said it has partnered with France-based Dolphin Semiconductor to co-develop energy-efficient chips.The collaboration is designed to help enterprises address growing demands for energy efficiency and high performance in increasingly complex and connected environments, the Noida-based company said in a statement.

"By partnering with HCLTech, we will be able to extend the reach of our low-power IP to more applications and customers than ever before. This partnership will help us push the boundaries of energy-efficient computing - whether it is for IoT devices or data centre ecosystems," Pierre-Marie Dell'Accio, executive VP Engineering at Dolphin Semiconductor, said.

Leveraging its expertise in system-on-chip (SoC) architecture, design and development, HCLTech will embed Dolphin's specialised low-power IP into its silicon design workflows. The integration aims to deliver scalable, high-efficiency SoCs that reduce energy consumption while maintaining robust computational capabilities across diverse workloads.

"As AI workloads surge, data grows exponentially, and sustainability becomes a top priority, our collaboration with Dolphin Semiconductor will empower our clients to lead with agility, high performance and a strong commitment to environmental responsibility," Hari Sadarahalli, CVP and Head of Engineering and R&D Services at HCLTech, said. 

