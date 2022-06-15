Israel and Haryana sign joint declaration on water cooperation

On June 14, the State of Israel and the Government of Haryana signed a joint declaration in the field of integrated water resources management and capacity building.

The joint declaration was signed by Ambassador Eynat Shlein, Head of MASHAV- Israel's Agency for International Development Cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel and the Irrigation and Water Resources Department, Government of Haryana, India.

On this occasion, Ambassador Eynat Shlein said, “This is a significant milestone as our countries are celebrating 30 years of full diplomatic relations and water security has always been one of the most important pillars of our relations. We are very happy to share our advanced and cutting-edge water technologies, know-how and expertise with the Government of Haryana, and work closely with all our partners in India as we continue enhancing the strategic partnership between our two nations ”.

Through this declaration, both sides expressed their willingness to strengthen their existing friendly relations in the water management sector, preserve water resources in public water areas in Haryana, improve public health in the region, and cooperate and coordinate efforts to protect the water resources. As part of this joint declaration, MASHAV will share knowledge, capacity building and Israeli technologies for the development of Haryana in the water management sector.