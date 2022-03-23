iSprout raises $4 mn in pre-Series A funding from private investors

iSprout, a startup in the co-working spaces, announced it has recently closed a pre-Series A funding round of $4 million from private investors.

In the funding round, a substantial part has been invested by an undisclosed infrastructure company’s director. In a statement, iSprout said, post-the round over 75 percent ownership of the company is with the 4 co-founders and the invested infrastructure company’s director.

The $4 million raised in the pre-Series A round has been used by iSprout to solidify their presence in existing markets. Whereas, the upcoming Series A funding will be used by the brand for aggressive expansion in existing markets such as Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune as well as new markets such as NCR, Mumbai and Kolkata. The brand expects to surpass 1 million SFT by the end of this year, it added

Sharing her views on the same, Sundari Patibandla, CEO and Co-Founder at iSprout says, “Managed office spaces have seen a significant growth and are expected to dominate the commercial real-estate sector in the post-pandemic future. We at iSprout have been continuously working towards offering the best possible office space solution for every individual & business. We are emphasizing on meeting the ever-evolving modern day office requirements and the funding received in the latest round gave a boost to our plans”

iSprout is now looking to raise a Series A funding round of $10 million to capitalize on the expansion of the managed office space market. The projected funding will be used for growth and expansion of their business assets and a big chunk of the amount will also be invested to build proprietary technology to automate critical processes.

Sreeni Tirdhala, CMO & Co-Founder at iSprout says, “The forthcoming Series A fund will give us the thrust to expand our footprint across India.”

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 03:40 PM IST