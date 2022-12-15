Isha Ambani launches Reliance's new FMCG brand Independence in Gujarat

Photo: File/ Representative

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd., the FMCG arm and a fully owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., today launched its indigenous made-for-India consumer packaged goods brand, INDEPENDENCE in Gujarat.

Introduced to consumers and kirana partners on the occasion of the centenary celebration of Pramukh Swami Maharaj at Akshardham in Ahmedabad, INDEPENDENCE offers a wide range of products under several categories including staples, processed foods and other daily essentials.

“I am happy to announce the launch of our own FMCG brand INDEPENDENCE which brings a wide choice of high quality and affordable products including edible oils, pulses, grains, packaged foods and other daily need products,” said Ms Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. “The brand stands for ‘truly Indian solutions for real Indian problems’ which is articulated as – ‘Kan Kan Mein Bharat’, thereby evoking emotional attachment and instilling a sense of inclusiveness amongst Indians.”

Drawing on Reliance Industries’ (RIL) ethos, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd. aims to empower Indians with indigenously developed products. The company plans to develop Gujarat as a “go-to-market” state to create excellence in execution for its FMCG business, as it prepares for a national rollout for the brand.

Building on the equity and affinity of brand “Reliance” in Gujarat, the company plans to make ‘INDEPENDENCE’ launch an empowering movement for all the stakeholders such as consumers, manufacturers, distributors and kiranas in India. INDEPENDENCE products are tailor made with a distinct understanding of Indian consumer needs and are sure to find a place in Indian households, as they are not just made in India but made for India.

With the aim of shared prosperity, the company is collaborating with trade partners including manufacturers and kirana stores to create high quality products and empower them with enhanced business opportunities. In the coming months, the company plans to step up the launch to cover FMCG retailers across Gujarat.

The high decibel integrated launch announcement is supported with on-ground visibility and sampling activities in Ahmedabad complemented with outdoor and print, radio and local television ads.